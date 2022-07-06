Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

