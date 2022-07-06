Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

