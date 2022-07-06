Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Applied Materials by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $4,897,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 623,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

