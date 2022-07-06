Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day moving average of $249.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.