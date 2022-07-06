Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

