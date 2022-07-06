Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

