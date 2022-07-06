Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.