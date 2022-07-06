Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,867,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 40,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $620.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

