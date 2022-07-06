Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 453.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.83 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

