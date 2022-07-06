Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,818 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,670 over the last 90 days. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of JWN opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

