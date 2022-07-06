Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,972 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.