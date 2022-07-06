Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $239.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

