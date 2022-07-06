Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

