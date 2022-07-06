Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,818 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

