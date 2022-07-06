Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,804 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $45,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $239.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

