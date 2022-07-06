Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 26,842.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.47. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

