Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.