Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after acquiring an additional 401,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.