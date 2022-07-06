Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Barclays

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LGND. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

