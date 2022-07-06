Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) were down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 677,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $929.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.38 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.