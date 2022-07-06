Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

