Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,209.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

