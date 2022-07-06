LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

