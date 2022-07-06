LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 280 at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.12) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.00.

LondonMetric Property stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

