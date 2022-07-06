Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

