Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

