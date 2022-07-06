Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

