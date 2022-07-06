Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.70 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 57.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

