Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.94 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQV opened at $215.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.