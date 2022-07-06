Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after acquiring an additional 169,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

Shares of AZPN opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

