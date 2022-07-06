Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 24.7% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

STZ opened at $236.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

