Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Allstate by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.