Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

Shares of LULU opened at $283.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.