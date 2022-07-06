LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXP. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 180.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 255,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 136,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

