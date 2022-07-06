MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,079,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $2,559,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

