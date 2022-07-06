Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.25.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NYSE:MSGS opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.48. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Sports (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.