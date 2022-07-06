Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 23,190,000 shares. Currently, 29.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MARA opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 965,623 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,975,000 after buying an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.