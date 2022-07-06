Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
MTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of Materialise stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.49 million, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. Materialise has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $27.55.
Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
