McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after acquiring an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

