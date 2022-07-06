McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.68.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

