McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $146,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.08. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.