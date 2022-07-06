McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

MCD stock opened at $252.29 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.08.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

