Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MPW stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after buying an additional 3,776,816 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,492,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

