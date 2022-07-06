Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Reduced by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Medpace by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $9,694,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

MEDP opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.