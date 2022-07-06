MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $5.13 Average PT from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,977,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 1,298.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170,845 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

