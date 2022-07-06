Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $819.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

