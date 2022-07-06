Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.18

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.18 and traded as high as $31.79. Meridian Bioscience shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1,258,660 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.