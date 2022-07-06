Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.