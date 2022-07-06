Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

NYSE A opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

