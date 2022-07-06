Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.